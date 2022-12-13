Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,105,068 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $4.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on TV. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Read More
