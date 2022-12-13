Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,105,068 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $4.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TV. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.6% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 30,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,543,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,307,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 342,103 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

