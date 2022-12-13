Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 764 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,350.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 604,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,864,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 35,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
