Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 764 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,350.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 604,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,864,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 35,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

