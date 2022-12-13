Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $20.52 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 187.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,166 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

