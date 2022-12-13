Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 8,144 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.