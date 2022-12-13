Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,218 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 2.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

