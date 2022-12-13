Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 41,675 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

