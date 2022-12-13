Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 122,520 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,520 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,993 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

