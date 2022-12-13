Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87). 1,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.88).

Gusbourne Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £43.14 million and a P/E ratio of -9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.55.

Gusbourne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

