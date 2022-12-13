Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,890. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

