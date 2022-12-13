Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,890. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
See Also
