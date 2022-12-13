Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) PT Raised to GBX 18

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 17 ($0.21) to GBX 18 ($0.22) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

