Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

