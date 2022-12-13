Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in November

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 499.0 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of HDIUF remained flat at $20.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

