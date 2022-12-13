Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

About Harleysville Financial

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 16.75%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

(Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.