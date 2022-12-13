Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Harleysville Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.25.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%.
Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend
About Harleysville Financial
Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.
