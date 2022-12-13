Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Down 5.2%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 13,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 590,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $486.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.35 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Harsco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.