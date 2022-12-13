Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $34.19 or 0.00192053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $23.29 million and $1.16 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

