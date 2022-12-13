HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.5 %

CAT stock opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.97 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.