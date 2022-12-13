Head-To-Head Contrast: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Youdao has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Youdao alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Youdao and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 3 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 74.17%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

This table compares Youdao and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -16.18% N/A -38.33% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Youdao and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $630.16 million 1.02 -$156.24 million ($0.91) -5.62 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.38 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

NaaS Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Youdao beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.