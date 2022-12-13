Head to Head Review: Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) & (NYSE:CCF)

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) and (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Companies and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Companies -330.41% -125.45% -48.75% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstone Companies and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Companies $690,000.00 5.97 -$1.96 million ($0.03) -2.77 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capstone Companies.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capstone Companies and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

beats Capstone Companies on 3 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights. The company markets its products under the Capstone Lighting brand name, as well as under the Hoover Home LED brand through a network of direct sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

