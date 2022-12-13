Head-To-Head Survey: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) versus (NYSE:GSAT)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) and (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AST SpaceMobile and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AST SpaceMobile
|$12.40 million
|64.63
|-$18.97 million
|($0.51)
|-8.59
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AST SpaceMobile.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and , as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AST SpaceMobile
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 371.84%.
Profitability
This table compares AST SpaceMobile and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AST SpaceMobile
|-132.30%
|-8.32%
|-6.51%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
AST SpaceMobile beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
