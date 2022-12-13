Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Price Performance

HTWSF stock remained flat at $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

