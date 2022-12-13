Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $66.18

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.18, but opened at $70.93. Heska shares last traded at $70.93, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Heska Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $748.24 million, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

About Heska

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heska by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

