HEX (HEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.26 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. HEX has a total market cap of $16.26 billion and approximately $4.55 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
