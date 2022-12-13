HGC Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter valued at $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at $970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the second quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the second quarter valued at $8,253,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,438. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

