HGC Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

CCAI stock remained flat at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

