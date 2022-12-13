HGC Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLATU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

