HGC Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.
Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period.
Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
About Health Assurance Acquisition
Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.
