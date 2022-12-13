HI Price Reaches $0.0246 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $68.20 million and approximately $681,752.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013350 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00035118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020562 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00240999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02463513 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $775,028.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

