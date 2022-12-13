Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 83.8% in November

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

HGV stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 22,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

