Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance
OTC HPGSF remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Tuesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.
About Hipgnosis Songs Fund
