Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the November 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Histogen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Histogen by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Histogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 28,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,469. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.25. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.39. Histogen had a negative net margin of 299.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

