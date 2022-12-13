Home Reit Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:HOME)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOMEGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Home Reit Stock Up 5.3 %

LON:HOME traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 40.45 ($0.50). 12,433,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.29. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Home Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.75 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £319.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.82.

Home Reit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Home Reit (LON:HOME)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.