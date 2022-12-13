Home Reit Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:HOME)

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Home Reit Stock Up 5.3 %

LON:HOME traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 40.45 ($0.50). 12,433,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.29. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Home Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.75 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £319.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.82.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

