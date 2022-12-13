home24 (ETR:H24) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.49 ($7.88) and last traded at €7.48 ($7.87). 36,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.45 ($7.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($7.89) price objective on home24 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

home24 Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.76.

home24 Company Profile



home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.



