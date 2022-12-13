Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.94 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.94 million and $72.90 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00010150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00512156 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.45 or 0.05104233 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.10 or 0.30345517 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.90008289 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $69,416,240.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

