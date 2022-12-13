HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the November 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of HRIBF stock remained flat at $45.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

