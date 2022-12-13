Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $131.54 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.01 or 0.00057383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $131.54 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00266382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00085236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,141,806 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.