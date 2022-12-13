Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Hits $8.88 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $137.87 million and $8.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.49 or 0.00058836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00262210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,143,919 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

