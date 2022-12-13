Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $116.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.