Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $116.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 15.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
