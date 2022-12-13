Howard Dvorkin Buys 34,704 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 34,704 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $34,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,925,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 8,211 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,211.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Howard Dvorkin acquired 10,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,900.00.

Shares of FPAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 35,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

FPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth $287,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

