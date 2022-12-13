Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 87,500 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.53. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

