Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200,547 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

