Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 290,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,815,712 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

NYSE:K opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

