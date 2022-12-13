Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $74,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

