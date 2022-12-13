Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.