Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.