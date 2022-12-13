Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

