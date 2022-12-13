Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

WSM stock opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.86. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

