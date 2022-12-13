Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $3.56 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

