Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.2 %

AXP stock opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

