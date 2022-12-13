Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in November

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 413,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Icanic Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,322. Icanic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About Icanic Brands
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icanic Brands (ICNAF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.