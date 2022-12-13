IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $225.00 Average PT from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $243.51.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
